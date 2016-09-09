SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center and Port of Hueneme Host Global T-Immersion Micro-Internship Program

Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will host its third Global T-Immersion micro-internship for Apollo High School students with its business partner, the Port of Hueneme, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.

This private Global T-Immersion micro-internship provides students a hands-on global trade experience in just three hours.

The Port of Hueneme will first introduce its eco-friendly, highly productive and motivated workforce facility, followed by a problem-solving competition of real-life business challenges that the Port faces and a tour of its 120-acre terminal.

The event will introduce students to the rewards and challenges of careers in global trade and logistics within the Port.

During the event, the teachers and staff assist student teams in problem-solving activities to help them apply their knowledge of global trade gained from the "T-Shirt that Travels the World" module they recently completed to a real-life business challenge.

The Port of Hueneme is a well-known, prosperous and vibrant port serving a vital niche market of autos, fresh produce, general cargo, bulk liquids and fish.

The Port also provides an award-winning 12-week Global Trade & Logistics class for high school students and partners along with local universities to develop maritime education programs.

In conjunction with local businesses and port partners, the Port offers internship programs and hosts an annual Maritime Career Day.

This event is hosted by the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in partnership with the Small Business Development Center and the Center for International Trade Development under the Strong Workforce Program and the Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy framework of the California State Chancellor’s Office.

About Santa Barbara City College

Founded in 1909, Santa Barbara City College currently serves approximately 25,000 students each semester who enroll in courses for transfer preparation, career education, and foundational skills and an additional 4,500 enroll in lifelong learning classes.

SBCC was the 2013- 2015 national co-winner of the prestigious Aspen Institute Prize for Community College Excellence.

The college was recognized for its quality and focus in four areas: facilitating underrepresented and minority student success, student learning outcomes, degree completion and transfer rates, and labor market success in securing good jobs after college.

Our Mission: As a public community college dedicated to the success of each student…Santa Barbara City College provides students a diverse learning environment that inspires curiosity and discovery, promotes global responsibility and fosters opportunity for all.

About The Global T-Immersion program

Our goal is to connect educators and businesses to prepare students for careers in California’s global trade & logistics industry.

We do this with our T-shirt that Travels the World module in which local high school teachers integrate curriculum that spans a T-shirt’s journey from the cotton field to the retail store.

The program includes a “micro-internship” at a business site where global trade is at the core of their efforts.

We send students to places like Patagonia, Deckers, and the Port of Los Angeles for a facilities tour followed by a session where they apply what they have learned through the Global T-Immersion module to work through a global trade problem that the host company faces.

They get to see firsthand how what they have learned applies to real life businesses, meet and work with professionals in the field, and discuss opportunities that are open to them in the areas of global trade and logistics.

As these students advance to college we then encourage them to take advantage of education and internship options that are available to them in the global trade and logistics fields.

