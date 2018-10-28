SBCC’s Stephanie Farouze Rips Up Alisal with 3-under 69 in WSC No. 8

Stephanie Farouze shot 3-under 69 on Sunday to claim medalist honors in WSC No. 8 at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
It was a season-best score for the SBCC sophomore, who beat runner-up Haruka Koda of Canyons by six shots. SBCC’s Lauren Calvin and Alexa Bleth tied for seventh at 83 and Corina Garcia was 11th at 85.
Farouze shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine and finished with five birdies and two bogeys. It was her first medalist award this year and the second of her career.
“She’s worked hard and was very focused today,” said Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez. “All parts of her game were working well. It’s great to see things pay off for her.”
Canyons won WSC No. 8 and the opening round of the WSC Championships with 313 strokes. SBCC turned in its best score of the year (320) and was second, just seven strokes back. Bakersfield was a distant third at 389.
With one tournament remaining, Canyons clinched the WSC title with a perfect 40-0 record. The Vaqueros are second (32-8) and Bakersfield is third (22-18).
The Cougars ended SBCC’s three-year reign as conference champions.
The final round of the WSC Championships and WSC No. 9 will be contested on Monday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
WSC No. 8
At par-72 Alisal River Course
Final scores
Team -- 1, Canyons 313. 2, SBCC 320. 3, Bakersfield 389, 4, Moorpark 400. 5 (tie), Citrus, Antelope Valley, no score.
Individual (par 72) -- 1, Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 69. 2, Haruka Koda, Canyons, 75. 3 (tie), Jessie Lin, Canyons, 78; JoJo Roecker, Canyons 78. 5, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 80.
SBCC scores -- 1, Farouze 69. 7 (tie), Lauren Calvin 83, Alexa Bleth 83. 11, Corina Garcia 85. Kayla Karst 91, Juliet Parsons 110.
WSC standings -- 1, Canyons 40-0. 2, SBCC 32-8. 3, Bakersfield 22-18. 4, Moorpark 14-26. 5, Citrus 11-29. 6, Antelope Valley 0-40.
SBCC overall record -- 48-13.
