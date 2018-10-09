SBCC’s Stephanie Farouze takes 5th in WSC No. 5

SBCC sophomore Stephanie Farouze shot 83 on Monday and tied for fifth in WSC women’s golf tournament No. 5 at Elkins Ranch GC in Fillmore.
Lauren Calvin tied for eighth at 87 and Corina Garcia tied for 11th with a 90 on the 5.700-yard course that closes with back-to-back par-5s.
“The course played a little longer than what we’re used to,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “I don’t think there’s one of our players who felt they played well today.”
Canyons won its fifth straight WSC event with 325 strokes. The Vaqueros were 36 strokes behind in second (361) and Bakersfield finished third (385).
Georgia Shevitt of Moorpark claimed medalist honors with a 1-over 73.
Canyons is unbeaten in the WSC (25-0) and holds a five-game lead over the Vaqueros (20-5).
The Vaqueros will play in WSC No. 6 on Monday at Antelope Valley CC in Palmdale.
WSC No. 5
At par-72 Elkins Ranch GC
Final scores
Team -- 1, Canyons 325. 2, SBCC 361. 3, Bakersfield 385. 4, Moorpark 393. 5, Citrus 404. 6, Antelope Valley 507.
Medalist -- 1, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 73. 2, Haruda Koda, Canyons, 77. 3, Paige Heuer, Canyons, 78. 4, Allie Crawley, Bakersfield, 81. 5 (tie), Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 83; Jessie Lin, Canyons, 83.
SBCC scores -- 5 (tie), Farouze 83. 8 (tie), Lauren Calvin 87. 11 (tie), Corina Garcia 90, Alexa Bleth 93, Kayla Karst 113, Juliet Parsons WD.
WSC standings -- 1, Canyons 25-0. 2, SBCC 20-5. 3, Bakersfield 15-10. 4, Citrus 8-17. 5, Moorpark 7-18. 6, Antelope Valley 0-25.
SBCC overall record -- 36-10.
