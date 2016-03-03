SBCC’s Steven Ledesman Blanks Cuesta

Baseball

Steven Ledesma tossed a four-hitter on Thursday and Nicolas Bereaud hit his fourth homer as SBCC blanked Cuesta 3-0 in a WSC North baseball game at San Luis Obispo.

It was the first shutout and first complete game by a Vaquero pitcher this year. Santa Barbara improved to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in conference while the Cougars, ranked 10th in Southern Cal, fell to 9-5 and 3-1.

Ledesma (2-1) struck out nine and walked two. Two days earlier, the Vaqueros suffered a four-hit shutout by Cuesta’s Neil Uskali.

Bereaud, a 6-3 sophomore left-hander from San Diego, gave the Vaqueros a 1-0 lead on a solo homer with two outs in the fourth. He leads the state in home runs (4) and ranks third in RBIs (20) and seventh in slugging percentage (.786).

The Vaqueros added two unearned runs in the eighth when Morgan Lomax reached on an error and was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice by Michael Montpas. Nicholas Allman singled and Chris Smutny followed with a two-out, two-run double to make it 3-0.

Cuesta starter Brendan Jenkins (3-3) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

SBCC will host East L.A. in a nonconference game on Friday at 2 p.m.