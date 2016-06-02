Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

SBCC Adding Diving to Swim Program in 2017 Season

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | June 2, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

SBCC will participate in the second component of its highly successful women’s swimming & diving program, starting in the 2016-17 school year.

The Vaqueros started the swim program in 2014 and have finished 12th, 8th and 4th in the State in their first three seasons. Athletic Director Ryan Byrne and coach Chuckie Roth have decided to start competing in diving for the 2017 campaign.

 

“We already are competing in Swimming and Diving, but we are now going to hire a diving coach and create opportunities for our students who are divers to compete at the college level,” said Byrne.

The Vaqueros went 41-1 this year and captured their second straight Western State Conference title with a 21-0 record. They finished fourth in the State Championships, just 13 points behind third-place Santa Rosa, which got 32 points from diving.

“Diving will further provide opportunities for student-athletes to compete at SBCC,” said coach Roth, who has a 102-13 record in three seasons. “Divers will compete in 1- and 3-meter competition at our meets.”

The search for a diving coach will begin immediately. Anyone interested should email Coach Roth at [email protected].

