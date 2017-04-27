SBCC’s Tyler Bunderson Moves into Round of 32 at State Championships

SBCC’s Tyler Bunderson upset No. 10 Mar Burgueno in three sets on Thursday to reach the Round of 32 in the CCCAA State Women’s Tennis Championships at the Ojai Tournament.
Bunderson, a sophomore from Santa Ynez High, had a first-round bye, then rallied past Burgueno 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at Buena High in Ventura. She’ll take on No. 7 Diviana Bravo of Cerritos on Friday in an 8 a.m. Round of 32 match at Buena.
Laura Berther defeated Erin Cline of Folsom Lake 6-4, 6-1, then fell to Danielle Garrido of San Diego Mesa 6-1, 6-1. Garrido is the defending state champion and No. 2 seed in the South.
Paige Jensen and Josephine Pulver had a first-round bye in doubles. They stunned the 12 seed from the North, Mieka Huizinga/Lina Nguyen of De Anza, 7-6, 6-4.
Jensen/Pulver are 12-2 on the year. They’ll take on No. 4 Joanna Colin/Jackie Melkonian of Saddleback in the Round of 32 on Friday at Ventura College at 12:30 p.m.
The Vaquero duo of Bunderson and Julianna Adelman cruised past Kaela Benintende/Erica Childs of Grossmont 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. Then they ran into the top seed from the North, Ana Hinojosa and Joelle Huelse of Canada, and were eliminated 6-0, 6-1.