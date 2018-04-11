SBCC’s Volleyball Title Hopes Shot Down by L.A. Pierce

College Volleyball

L.A. Pierce swept SBCC 3-0 on Wednesday night to earn the WSC North men’s volleyball title in Woodland Hills.

The 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 victory was the sixth straight for the No. 6-ranked Brahmas (10-6, 5-0). The seventh-ranked Vaqueros fell to 11-5 and 3-2 with one match to play.

Kyle Skinner led Santa Barbara with 12 kills and nine digs. Morgan Wadlow topped Pierce with 11 kills, a .421 hitting percentage and 14 digs.

The Brahmas won the hitting battle .302 to .173.

Haward Gomes added seven kills for the Vaqueros while Blake Lockhart had five kills and five digs. Cameron Fry had four block assists.

The Vaqueros, who are still hoping for a playoff berth, will host No. 9 Moorpark in the final regular-season match on Friday at 6 p.m.

