SBCC’s Williams, Santa Barbara High’s Mendro Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

SBCC basketball player Tejon Williams and Isabelle Mendro of the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week on Monday.

The awards were presented at the Women and Girls in Sports Luncheon at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Mendro scored two goals, including the game winner in extra time in the Dons’ 3-2 victory over Ventura that clinched second place in the Channel League. She also had an assist in the win.

Williams had a career night for SBCC. He scored 28 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in an 85-80 upset at Cuesta, the first-place team in the Western State Conference North Division.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Gianni Madrigal (Providence boys basketball), Bolden Brace (Santa Barbara High boys basketball), Ben Clay (Santa Barbara High boys basketball), Jax Montgomery (Carpinteria boys basketball), Ryann Neushul (Dos Pueblos girls water polo), Paige Hauschild (Dos Pueblos girls water polo) and Aysia Shellmire (Westmont women’s basketball).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.