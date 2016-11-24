Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Baroque Holiday Concert Next Up for Chamber Orchestra

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | November 24, 2016 | 9:27 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will perform a captivating program of works by Baroque masters Antonio Vivaldi, Henry Purcell, and Arcangelo Corelli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

The holiday-themed concert will feature a trio of Vivaldi compositions — the Concerto Grosso in G Minor, the “Winter” Violin Concerto in F Minor, and the Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor — as well as Purcell’s Chaconne in G Minor and Corelli’s famed “Christmas” Concerto in G Minor.
 
Violinists Amy Hershberger, Sooah Kim, and Hwi-Eun Kim will take turns in the spotlight over the course of the evening. The ensemble’s concertmaster, Hershberger has performed extensively as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the country.

Sooah Kim was named SBCO assistant concertmaster in 2014 and performs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Pacific Symphony. An alumna of the Music Academy of the West, Hwi-Eun Kim is pursuing a doctorate at USC.
 
Again this season, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

Over the course of his career Maestro Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest.

Tickets cost $64 and can be purchased through the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761.

The SBCO’s 2016-17 season will continue at the Lobero on Jan. 24 with a performance of Beethoven’s groundbreaking Violin Concerto in D featuring guest artist Frank Huang, as well as Schubert’s majestic “Great” Symphony.

The Chamber Orchestra also will present Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe on Valentine’s Day at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, a woodwind showcase on March 21 at the Lobero Theatre, and a chamber music and dialogue event featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman on April 4 at the University Club.

Alessio Bax closes out the season May 16 with Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor at the Lobero.
 
Complete season program information is available online at http://sbco.org/concerts/season.     
 
— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 