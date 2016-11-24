Baroque Holiday Concert Next Up for Chamber Orchestra

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will perform a captivating program of works by Baroque masters Antonio Vivaldi, Henry Purcell, and Arcangelo Corelli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

The holiday-themed concert will feature a trio of Vivaldi compositions — the Concerto Grosso in G Minor, the “Winter” Violin Concerto in F Minor, and the Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor — as well as Purcell’s Chaconne in G Minor and Corelli’s famed “Christmas” Concerto in G Minor.



Violinists Amy Hershberger, Sooah Kim, and Hwi-Eun Kim will take turns in the spotlight over the course of the evening. The ensemble’s concertmaster, Hershberger has performed extensively as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the country.

Sooah Kim was named SBCO assistant concertmaster in 2014 and performs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Pacific Symphony. An alumna of the Music Academy of the West, Hwi-Eun Kim is pursuing a doctorate at USC.



Again this season, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

Over the course of his career Maestro Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest.

Tickets cost $64 and can be purchased through the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761.

The SBCO’s 2016-17 season will continue at the Lobero on Jan. 24 with a performance of Beethoven’s groundbreaking Violin Concerto in D featuring guest artist Frank Huang, as well as Schubert’s majestic “Great” Symphony.

The Chamber Orchestra also will present Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe on Valentine’s Day at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, a woodwind showcase on March 21 at the Lobero Theatre, and a chamber music and dialogue event featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman on April 4 at the University Club.

Alessio Bax closes out the season May 16 with Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor at the Lobero.



Complete season program information is available online at http://sbco.org/concerts/season.



— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.