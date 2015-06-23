SBCPA/Granada Theatre Welcomes New Board Chair Dan Burnham

The Granada Theatre is pleased to announce the 2015-16 Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates the historic theater.

On June 15, the SBCPA elected new officers, and is thrilled to welcome Dan Burnham as the new board chair.

Sarah Schlinger Chrisman, who is stepping down after serving six years as board chair, was celebrated and honored at the annual meeting for her generous tenure and vigorous support of the SBCPA mission.

The mission of the SBCPA is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state of the art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, I’m privileged to work with the board and Craig Springer, the Chrisman Executive Director, to lead an exceptional and thriving organization, ensuring that our majestic theater is the state of the art venue for our resident companies, our patrons, and the community,” Burnham said. “Our newly elected board officers and returning board members are enthusiastic to champion our mission and support our community’s vibrant performing arts culture.”

Burnham is a retired chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon. He joined Raytheon from AlliedSignal Inc., where he was vice chairman of the board of directors. He has served as a director for several corporations; he is a trustee and past chair of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

The SBCPA welcomes two newly elected vice chairs, Carrie Ohly-Cusack and Eric Phillips. Also serving on the Granada Theatre’s board of directors are Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Scott Brittingham; Richard Caleel; Hal Conklin; Patricia Gregory; Palmer Jackson Jr.; L. Robert Johnson; Chris Lancashire; Gretchen Lieff; Philip Marking; Sharol Siemens; Rob Sternin; Michael Towbes; and Carol Wilburn.

To learn more about how to support the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 x130, or click here.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.