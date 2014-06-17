SBCPA Welcomes the Return of ‘Parades at The Granada Theatre’

As Santa Barbara celebrates the beginning of summer, the Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts’ Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is bringing back a series of family-friendly activities, including “Parades at The Granada Theatre,” an opportunity to experience Santa Barbara’s State Street parades from seats right in front of the theater.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement works to support the SBCPA’s commitment to ensuring that the entire community is actively engaged with, and inspired by, the Granada Theatre.

“The Summer Solstice Parade is one of Santa Barbara’s most festive and whimsical celebrations, and we are thrilled to open our doors so that our generous supporters can enjoy the parade from our grandstands,” said Nancy O’Connor, SBCPA board member. “Our ‘Parades at the Granada Theatre' are a wonderful opportunity to welcome all of the community, both young and old, to the theater and share in the rich history of performing arts.”

This year, the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is presenting “Parades at The Granada Theatre” for the Summer Solstice, Fiesta and Downtown Holiday parades. Contributors to the SBCPA Annual Fund, at any level, are invited to come watch the Summer Solstice Parade this Saturday, June 21, with fellow friends and supporters of The Granada Theatre. Guests will enjoy special seating on State Street in front of the theater and have the opportunity to visit inside the theater for festive sips and bites.

After debuting last year, “Parades at The Granada Theatre” have become a new SBCPA tradition bringing together contributors at all levels — to celebrate Santa Barbara culture. These opportunities build a broader base of support within the community and engage supporters with the nonprofit Granada Theatre in a family-friendly way.

Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz, who previously owned The Granada Theatre for many years, are remarkably generous longtime Santa Barbara residents and were instrumental in establishing the SBCPA, the nonprofit entrusted with the care and operation of the historic Granada Theatre. They are one of six Legacy Donors to the theater’s restoration campaign, and they continue to support many local arts and educational nonprofit organizations, including Santa Barbara Community College.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement activities include an array of engagement programs, accomplished by working in close partnership with the theater’s resident companies, local schools, social service and community organizations, as well as other major arts organizations. The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will play a key role in supporting The Granada Theatre’s mission to serve as a vibrant, welcoming venue promoting appreciation for excellence in the performing arts and enhance the quality of life in the community.

As part of the theater’s ongoing community engagement efforts, The Granada Theatre regularly presents family-oriented performances, often accompanied by “meet-and-greet the artists” opportunities. Every year, The Granada Theatre also underwrites facility fees for education programming held at the theater by the Santa Barbara Symphony and Music Academy of the West, as well as the annual San Marcos High School student-led fundraiser Kids Helping Kids.

To learn more about The Granada Theatre’s Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, and about “Parades at The Granada Theatre,” click here or call 805.899.3000. For more information on supporting the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at 805.451.2932 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.