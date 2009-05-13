Organization Targets Additional Goggles for Firefighters

Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance (SBFA) will utilize June 5 Fire Ball and other fundraising efforts to buy at least 400 goggles, and a suppression pump

At its board meeting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance (SBFA) decided to focus the upcoming annual Fire Ball and subsequent donation efforts on raising enough funds to purchase a $15,000 slip-on wildfire suppression pump and 400-plus Advancer V-12 goggles.

The annual ball will take place on June 5.

During the recent Jesusita Fire, the supply of goggles ran low and many firefighters spent their own money to purchase more pairs, officials said.



“We understand that between shifts during the battle against the Jesusita blaze, local firefighters were out buying eye goggles on their own dime,” said Rikki Emory, president of the SBFA. “We are looking to the community’s support to purchase this essential gear so that our local crews are protected in advance of the next fire.” The Advancer V-12 Goggles have been approved by local fire departments for their patented ventilation system and high impact lenses.

The wildfire pump was requested by Santa Barbara County Hot Shot Crews for its ability to mount to one of members’ existing smaller trucks, and provide water lay-down fires suppression capabilities to firefighters in remote locations where full-size equipment cannot go.



At the same meeting, the SBFA authorized the purchase of Magellan Triton GPS units, Kestrel Weather Meters and Bendix King Radios per the request of local fire officials.



The SBFA is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to purchase cutting-edge rescue equipment for Santa Barbara city and the various Santa Barbara County fire departments that is unavailable through normal budgeting channels.

Since its inception in 2004, the SBFA has procured approximately $700,000 worth of rescue equipment for our local firefighters, including the night vision goggles that local fire officials said were so essential in the Gap, Tea and Jesusita fires. For more information, visit www.sbfirefightersalliance.org.

