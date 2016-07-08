Foresters Pull Out 2-1 Victory over Halos

Baseball

The Foresters dominant pitching and consistent hitting were enough to top the Ventura Halos during a close 2-1 decision on Friday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

In a game devoid of big hits and tense moments, it was Santa Barbara’s pitching that shined.

Reagan Todd started, but threw only one inning. In the second, the baton was passed to Matt Hartman, who pitched 5.1 innings, earning his second win of the season. Jackson Sigman and Blake Smith retired eight of the last nine Halos batters.

The staff allowed no earned runs in nine innings, a feat they have only accomplished one other time this summer. They combined for nine strikeouts and allowed only four hits. It wasn’t until the sixteenth plate appearance for the Halos before Blake Chiaramonte got a hit.

At the same time, the ’Sters bats were productive, pounding out nine hits from seven batters. Unfortunately, they again struggled to get hits with men on, putting up only two runs on the day. They left nine runners on base, including being unable to score from two bases-loaded situations.

Lex Kaplan had another great all-around game for Santa Barbara, gunning out a runner at second base, going 2 for 3 with a walk, and stealing two bases. Hank Loforte also hit the ball well, going 2 for 3 with a stolen base of his own.

The Foresters hope to make it two in a row as they face the PUF Capitalists at home on Saturday at 5:05 pm

BOX SCORE