SBHS Alum Sawyer Rhodes on USA Water Polo Squad for Series With Italy

Water Polo

Former Santa Barbara High water polo standout Sawyer Rhodes has been selected to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team in its three-game series against Italy this week in Orange County.

It will be Rhodes’ debut with the senior national team. He recently won a NCAA water polo national championship with USC.

Rhodes will be joined on the squad by five members of the U.S. Olympic team: Ben Hallock, Alex Obert, Jesse Smith, Alex Bowen and Luca Cupido.

The U.S.-Italy series starts Friday at Foothill High in Tustin before moving to Chapman University in Orange on Saturday and closing at JSerra High in San Juan Capistrano on Monday.