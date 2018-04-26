SBHS Girls Lacrosse Beats San Marcos; Bishop’s Matthew Pate Shoots 73; Carpinteria Golf Slips

Prep Roundup

Mia Barton, Sabrina Loza and Anais Jimenez scored goals to get Santa Barbara High's girls lacrosse team going, as the Dons jumped out to a 7-0 lead against San Marcos and never looked back, winning 15-5 on Thursday.

"Our whole team was there tonight unlike the last time we played them and we showed up ready for a fight," said Santa Barbara coach Elayne Blessing.

Barton led the Dons with six goals, while Jimenez had three and Loza and Eileen Anderson had two each.

"Our passes where on and we just all came together to end our season," said Blessing.

Bishop Diego's Pate Leads TVL Golf

Matthew Pate fired a 1-over 73 at Olivas Links in Ventura to maintain the individual lead going into next week's Tri-Valley League golf finale.

The Cardinals finished fourth in the latest team tournament, shooting a 435. They are tied for first place with St. Bonaventure going into the final tourney.

Carpinteria Golfers Slip to 3rd in Frontier League

Carpintera placed fourth in the Frontier League tournament at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Villanova took top honors with a score of 441.

Freshman Tristan Kelly was the low score for the Warriors with a 94.

Carpinteria slipped to third place behind Villanova and Santa Paula with one tournament to go next week in Santa Paula.