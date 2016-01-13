Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

SBHS Pool Ready for TOC Matches

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 13, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

The repaired pool heaters are working at the Santa Barbara High pool, so all systems are go for Thursday’s play-in games of the girls water polo Tournament of Champions.

The tournament features 24 of the top teams in Southern California for three days of competition.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said the two heaters were both operating late Tuesday and the water temperature had risen to 74 degrees.

“It needs to be 78,” Walsh said on Wednesday, “It went up eight degrees in the past 24 hours, so think it will be up four more in the next 24.”

Santa Barbara is hosting four games and four others are being played at Dos Pueblos. The winners will fill out the 16-team main draw while the losers play in a round-robin competition over the weekend at San Marcos.

The play-in matches at Santa Barbara start at 4 p.m. with El Toro taking on Agoura. Martin Luther King faces Edison at 5, Santa Margarita meets Los Osos at 6 and Murrieta Valley plays Cathedral Catholic at 7.

The matches are DP feature Newport Harbor-Rosary at 3, San Clemente-Riverside Poly at 4, Los Alamitos-Santiago at 5 and Mater Dei-Vista Murrieta at 6 p.m.

Laguna Beach, San Marcos, Foothill and Orange Lutheran are the tournament’s top four seeds. Santa Barbara, Corona del Mar, Dos Pueblos and Royal are the other teams placed in Friday's main draw.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

