SBHS Routs Cabrillo 44-12 but Loses Frankie Gamberdella for Season

Football

How can you win and lose at the same time? Santa Barbara High found out on Thursday night when the Dons walloped Cabrillo 44-12 and lost their top football player in the process.



Senior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella had a huge first quarter on Senior Night at Valley Stadium, completing 7-of-9 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the Dons built a 28-0 lead.



Then just a few minutes before halftime, Gamberdella scrambled to his right and took off for an 8-yard gain. He was tackled hard near midfield on the Santa Barbara sideline. He suffered a fractured collarbone and his high school career is over.



“My heart aches for Frankie because he’s done for the year,” said coach JT Stone. “I don’t know what to say. We’ve spent a lot of time together and for his season to end like this is emotionally tough. It’s going to be a tough week preparing without him for the first time in four years.”



The Dons improved to 5-4 and 2-2 in the Channel League with one game to play. The Conquistadores fell to 0-9 and 0-4 after their 13th straight loss.



Santa Barbara can make the CIF playoffs with a win over Dos Pueblos in next Thursday’s regular-season finale at Valley Stadium. If Santa Ynez beats the Chargers on Friday night and the Dons beat DP next Thursday, Santa Barbara will finish in third. If DP beats Santa Ynez, the Dons could still get in with a win over the Chargers.



“We drew straws at the beginning of the season (for tiebreakers),” Stone stated. “If there’s a 3-way tie at 3-2 and we win our last game, we would be the second-place team, DP would be third and Santa Ynez would be out.”



Santa Barbara won the coin toss and elected to receive. They went 60 yards in five plays, capped by a 38-yard Gamberdella-to-Gonzales connection. The Dons covered 64 yards on their second possession, which started with a 32-yard run by Gamberdella and ended with a 10-yard TD strike to Gonzales.



Gamberdella piled up 204 total yards and three touchdowns in the first 11 minutes.



“That was a great start in the first quarter and we really wanted to sub a lot of guys tonight to see where we’re at and prepare ourselves for next week,” said Stone. “We got a lot guys in there and we experimented a little after the first quarter.”



Jeremiah Phillips tackled Conqs’ quarterback Jackson Anderson for an 11-yard loss and forced a fumble. Robert Nava fell on it and the Dons were in business at the Cabrillo 10-yard line. On second down, Ty Montgomery sprinted through a large hole for a 12-yard score and a 21-0 lead with 4:06 to go in the first quarter.



The Dons got the ball on a punt at their own 15 with 1:33 to go in the first half. On second down, sophomore Jake Knecht got behind the Cabrillo defense and hauled in an 85-yard bomb from Gamberdella, who rolled to his right and uncorked a 45-yard pass.



Cabrillo’s Kurt Newberry sacked Gamberdella and jarred the ball loose with teammate Cade McNamee recovering at the Dons’ 10. On fourth-and-goal from the 7, Anderson lobbed a TD pass to Mason Townes near the back line of the end zone. A two-point PAT pass was incomplete.



The Dons held the visitors to three rushing yards on 18 tries in the opening half and outgained them in total yards, 251 to 50. SBHS led 28-6 at intermission.



Gamberdella completed 8-13 for 176 yards and three TDs. Anderson was 11-of-25 for Cabrillo with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of the picks came on tipped passes.



The interceptors were Salomon Manzanarez, defensive end Joshua Rosales and Jacob Forney. Junior linebacker Steven Lara intercepted a tipped pass with 12 seconds to go in the second quarter but it was erased by a pass interference penalty.



Gonzales caught four passes for 63 yards and two TDs and Knecht grabbed two balls for 93 yards and a score.



Sophomore Deacon Hill replaced Gamberdella at quarterback and punted four times with one block that led to Cabrillo’s second TD in the third quarter. Isaak Munoz blocked the punt and Cabrillo got the ball on the Dons’ 22. Three plays later, Anderson hit Jordan Green with a 15-yard TD strike, cutting the deficit to 28-12 with 4.8 seconds left in the third.



Hill tossed a 29-yard completion to Matthew Reali on the first play of the fourth period, then ran it in from 16 yards for a 35-12 lead. Santa Barbara had two long TDs – a 55-yard pass to Dakota Hill and a 46-yarder to Phil Luce – erased by penalties of illegal receiver downfield and holding.



Deacon Hill, who passes right-handed and punts left-footed, had three punts of 29, 47 and 46 yards. The 47-yarder was downed at the Cabrillo 2 early in the fourth quarter and led to Anderson being tackled in the end zone for a safety.



A sack by Sahid Pincheira, Nava and Rosales set up the Dons at the Cabrillo 20. Nava ran 11, 4 and 5 yards for the final TD with 5:45 to play.



“We just wanted to come out here and get better for next week,” said Stone. “The defense played great, it really could have been a shutout. Forney is the anchor of our defense and they all played well tonight.



“You guys watched Deacon grow up in this community. He’s the future of our program. Obviously, we didn’t want him to become a starter so early but he’s at the helm now. He’s been with me for a while and I’m very confident in him, just like I am with Frankie.”