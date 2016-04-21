Kiasa Salgado, Natasha Feshbach Have Strong Meets at Buena

Track & Field

Kiasa Salgado was an ironman for the Santa Barbara High boys track team on Thursday, winning four events in a dual meet against Buena.

The junior recorded personal bests in the 110 hurdles (16.22) and 300 hurdles (40.29) and ran the lead-off leg on the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. The 4x100 team of Salgado, Andres Castro, Sean Babcock and Gilbert Regalado posted a season-best of 45.66; the 4x400 quartet of Salgado, Regalado, Jackson Wright and Castro clocked 3:31.27.

Also for the boys, sophomore Devon Cetti won the throws double, going 128-8 in the discus and 43-0 in the shot put.

Natasha Feshbach had a strong meet, recording three season-best marks in winning the 100 hurdles (14.57), 300 hurdles (48.56) and long jump (17-11). She also had an outdoor best of 31-5.50 in the shot put for second place.

Buena won both meets, 84-42 on the girls side and 82-45 on the boys.

