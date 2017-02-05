Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams Receive Cinema Vanguard Awards

Pair honored by Santa Barbara International Film Festival based on their roles in Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea | 8:13 a.m.

Actors Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck were honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday night for their roles in the film Manchester by the Sea. (Oscar Flores / KEYT News photo)

Actors Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck were honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday night for their roles in the film Manchester by the Sea. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actor Casey Affleck takies selfies with fans on the Red Carpet at the Arlington Theatre. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the Arlington Theatre to receive her Vanguard Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actors Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck are interviewed Sunday night at the Arlington Theatre, where they received the Vanguard Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for their roles in the film Manchester by the Sea. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

The stars of Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea — Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck — were at the historic Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday night to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“Throughout their respective careers, Casey and Michelle have impressed audiences with distinct, personal roles, and we are excited to bring them together to honor their sublime performances in Manchester by the Sea,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

Manchester by the Sea is the story of a Boston janitor played by Affleck, who unexpectedly must return home after his brother dies of heart disease, forcing him to care for his teenage nephew.

The story raises Affleck’s character’s troubled past that is a factor with the two having difficulty connecting in a variety of situations.

Screenwriter and director Kenneth Lonergan, who is nominated for both an Original Screenplay and Best Directing Oscar, was on hand to present the award to the film’s two stars, and was as gracious in his tributes to their performances as the stars were in return to his writing and direction.

Matt Damon and John Krasinski originally brought the idea of the story of a man who left town because of a family tragedy to Lonergan, with the idea that one of them would star in the role.

When those opportunities fell through, however, Affleck was cast and has won rave reviews, recently winning a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor, and is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Affleck and Williams both praised the quality of Lonergan’s script and the depth of the story.

“Part of what makes a movie like this feel universal is the attention to detail,” Affleck said.

Affleck is the younger brother of fellow star Ben Affleck. The two brothers had a co-starring role in Good Will Hunting with Damon and Robin Williams. The younger Affleck has also starred in The Assassination of Jesse James and Gone Baby Gone.

Due later this year for Affleck is a comedy with Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek, The Old Man and the Gun, and in 2018 the television series Lewis and Clark, and feature film Light of My Life.

Williams, who spent a lot of time researching people in the local New England area, lauded Lonergan’s script for the ease of getting into character.

“Working on this film was very rewarding,” she said. “None of it would have been possible without the guidance from Kenneth.”

Williams is well known for her role as Jen Lindley in the popular TV series Dawson’s Creek, and has also appeared in the feature films, My Week with Marilyn, where she was nominated for a Best Performance by an Actress Oscar, and won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

She has also starred with past Cinema Vanguard winners in Blue Valentine (Ryan Gosling) and Shutter Island (Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio).

Upcoming films for Williams include Janis, a biography of musician Janis Joplin; Todd Hayne’s latest film, Wonderstruck; and The Greatest Showman, a story of American showman P.T. Barnum, founder of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The Cinema Vanguard Award was created in recognition of those who have forged his or her own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film.

Past recipients include DiCaprio, Gosling, Scorsese, Amy Adams, Bérénice Bejo, Jean Dujardin, Vera Farmiga, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Peter Sarsgaard, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and Christoph Waltz.

SBIFF continues the week with more films and awards, including presentations to Isabelle Huppert, who will receive the Montecito Award on Wednesday, and American Riviera Award recipient Jeff Bridges on Feb. 9.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival schedule and tickets.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.