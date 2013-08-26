Guests Get Into Character for SBIFF Silver Screen Celebration Masquerade Ball

Classic silent film screening of The Mark of Zorro segues into a festive evening of costumes and entertainment

Who: Silver Screen Celebration by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

What: A masquerade benefit to support SBIFF’s free children’s educational and community outreach programs.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013

Where: Santa Barbara Historical Museum

A day that began at the Arlington Theatre with a classic silent film screening of Douglas Fairbanks' The Mark of Zorro continued into the evening hours with a masquerade ball at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Silver Screen Celebration.

The setting sun and a warm summer night provided a festive setting for guests in costume enjoying live entertainment with delectable food and libations.

Proceeds benefited SBIFF’s free children’s education and community outreach programs that benefit 16,000 residents each year, including Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies, AppleBox, 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Competitions, 3rd Weekend and SBIFF College Internships.

Previously called Field Trip to the Movies, the program was the brainchild of renowned nature cinematographer Mike de Gruy, and with its new name aims to empower students with a creative approach to education.

SBIFF Director Roger Durling was the perfect host for the evening as he happily greeted guests sporting a black cape with red trim and black mask with red-tinted designer eyeglasses.

“Tonight’s expectations are that we take care of our community, that we raise awareness of the way that the film festival is not just entertainment — it’s not glitz and glamour,” Durling told Noozhawk. “It’s all about education and about looking for art in our community and introducing young people to cinema and to art and to creativity and inspiration.”

AppleBox is a partnership between SBIFF and local nonprofits to provide family-focused entertainment and film festival highlights, while 3rd Weekend continues the tradition of presenting free festival highlights to the Santa Barbara community over the last 11 days. And the 10-10-10 Competition is another highly successful program to encourage and assist the next generation of filmmakers.

“This competition for the filmmakers takes place during the festival where they are allowed 10 days with 10 crews to make 10 films which will be shown at the end of the festival,” said Micky Duzdevish, SBIFF program manager. “Then added to that we have the screenwriting competition, which takes place two months beforehand where students are paired up with mentors in the industry to write a ten minute script for these filmmakers to use during the festival.”

The Arlington movie screening earlier in the afternoon was in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society and featured live accompaniment by Adam Aceto on the theater’s Wonder Morton pipe organ.

The festive sounds and tone continued as dusk approached for more than 400 SBIFF supporters dressed in swashbuckling costumes and masks who strode into the museum courtyard searching for adventure.

There was a little something for everyone, and by the end of the evening guests danced the night away under the stars, twisting and shaking to heart-thumping tunes provided by DJ Gavin Roy.

The goal for the Silver Screen Celebration was to raise key funds in support of SBIFF’s children and community programs, and one of the events main sponsors agreed that the night was another smashing success.

“Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is partnering up with many different organizations in the community and most specifically with organizations that have programming for youth and children, and film is extremely important in the arts,” said Kenneth Kahn, secretary treasurer of the foundation. “We were able to find a fit with the Film Festival, and we are honored to be a part of it again this year.”

SBIFF thanks the following sponsors and partners for their generous support:

» Sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Montecito Bank & Trust, Metropolitan Theatres, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara News-Press and the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society.

» Culinary partners: Arlington Tavern, The Berry Man, Butler Event Center, Chocolate Maya, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Olio e Limone, Olio Pizzeria, Persona, The Secret Ingredient, Sweet Lisi’s, Tequila Harvest, World Cuisine Express and Zodo’s.

