Santa Barbara Museum of Art Announces New Members of Board of Trustees

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the election of the newest members of the museum’s Board of Trustees: Betsy Hannaford, Laura Shelburne and Jeanne Towles.

In addition, SBMA would like to recognize elected officers co-vice chairs Patricia Aoyama and John Bishop, and secretary Susan Bowey, who will work under the continued leadership of board chair Kenneth Anderson.

The terms of the newly elected trustees officially began July 1.

Betsy Hannaford

Hannaford was raised in Wayzata, Minn. She was educated at Phillips Academy, Andover (cum laude), Pomona College (bachelor of arts degree in history) and New York University School of Law (J.D.).

Following graduation from law school, she worked at Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly in Minneapolis as an associate lawyer in the banking and bankruptcy department for four years.

She left the practice of law and was an active volunteer at her three children's schools.

She also has served on a variety of boards, including Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis (Executive Committee, chair of Nominating and Building and Grounds Committees) Breakthrough Collaborative in San Francisco (vice president and chair of Development Committee), Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata (secretary and Executive Committee), Stevens Square Foundation in Minneapolis (a foundation giving grants to senior services organizations in the Twin Cities) and Graywolf Press in Minneapolis (board chair, co-leader of capital campaign, chair of finance, nominating and development committees).

Laura Shelburne

Originally from Louisiana, Shelburne left the South to attend Stanford University, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in history. She received her J.D. from the UCLA School of Law and practiced corporate law with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. in Palo Alto.

She and her husband, Craig, moved to Santa Barbara eight years ago. In the fall of 2003, Laura and the former chair of the SBMA Board of Trustees, Melissa Fetter, founded smART Families, the vibrant affinity group supporting art education at the museum.

Active in her three children’s schools, she is the former president of the Board of Trustees of Crane Country Day School and was integrally involved in its past capital campaign to build a new library and art center.

She is a member of the Advisory Board of the Storyteller Children’s Center, and has served on the Storyteller Gala committee and been a member of the Lotusland Celebrates committee. In addition, she has participated in the fundraising efforts of several other local nonprofits, including the Girls Inc. 100 Committee.

She previously served on the SBMA Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2013, and was secretary of the board from 2010 to 2013.

Jeanne Towles

Towles has been active in the Santa Barbara area for 20 years.

After vacationing in the area for six years, she and her late husband, Stokley, an SBMA trustee from 2011 until his death in 2013, bought a home in Montecito and had been splitting time between their home in Westwood, Mass., and Montecito since 2011.

She has spent her life involved with family, volunteer work at The Vincent Hospital, literacy tutoring, tennis, golf and bridge. She retired from her career at Mass General Hospital and became very involved for the past 20 years with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, serving as a docent, organizing the Art in Bloom Fundraiser, managing the information desk volunteers and working with the Associates Group. She and Stokley were very active within the museum as he served as the chairman of the board for four years. Together they collected contemporary prints and supported local artists.

