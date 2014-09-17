Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:02 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Announces New Members of Board of Trustees

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | September 17, 2014 | 9:34 a.m.

Hannaford
Betsy Hannaford

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the election of the newest members of the museum’s Board of Trustees: Betsy Hannaford, Laura Shelburne and Jeanne Towles.

In addition, SBMA would like to recognize elected officers co-vice chairs Patricia Aoyama and John Bishop, and secretary Susan Bowey, who will work under the continued leadership of board chair Kenneth Anderson.

The terms of the newly elected trustees officially began July 1.

Betsy Hannaford

Hannaford was raised in Wayzata, Minn. She was educated at Phillips Academy, Andover (cum laude), Pomona College (bachelor of arts degree in history) and New York University School of Law (J.D.).

Following graduation from law school, she worked at Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly in Minneapolis as an associate lawyer in the banking and bankruptcy department for four years.

She left the practice of law and was an active volunteer at her three children's schools.

She also has served on a variety of boards, including Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis (Executive Committee, chair of Nominating and Building and Grounds Committees) Breakthrough Collaborative in San Francisco (vice president and chair of Development Committee), Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata (secretary and Executive Committee), Stevens Square Foundation in Minneapolis (a foundation giving grants to senior services organizations in the Twin Cities) and Graywolf Press in Minneapolis (board chair, co-leader of capital campaign, chair of finance, nominating and development committees).

Shelburne
Laura Shelburne

Laura Shelburne

Originally from Louisiana, Shelburne left the South to attend Stanford University, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in history. She received her J.D. from the UCLA School of Law and practiced corporate law with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. in Palo Alto.

She and her husband, Craig, moved to Santa Barbara eight years ago. In the fall of 2003, Laura and the former chair of the SBMA Board of Trustees, Melissa Fetter, founded smART Families, the vibrant affinity group supporting art education at the museum.

Active in her three children’s schools, she is the former president of the Board of Trustees of Crane Country Day School and was integrally involved in its past capital campaign to build a new library and art center.

She is a member of the Advisory Board of the Storyteller Children’s Center, and has served on the Storyteller Gala committee and been a member of the Lotusland Celebrates committee. In addition, she has participated in the fundraising efforts of several other local nonprofits, including the Girls Inc. 100 Committee.

Towles
Jeanne Towles

She previously served on the SBMA Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2013, and was secretary of the board from 2010 to 2013.

Jeanne Towles

Towles has been active in the Santa Barbara area for 20 years.

After vacationing in the area for six years, she and her late husband, Stokley, an SBMA trustee from 2011 until his death in 2013, bought a home in Montecito and had been splitting time between their home in Westwood, Mass., and Montecito since 2011.

She has spent her life involved with family, volunteer work at The Vincent Hospital, literacy tutoring, tennis, golf and bridge. She retired from her career at Mass General Hospital and became very involved for the past 20 years with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, serving as a docent, organizing the Art in Bloom Fundraiser, managing the information desk volunteers and working with the Associates Group. She and Stokley were very active within the museum as he served as the chairman of the board for four years. Together they collected contemporary prints and supported local artists.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 