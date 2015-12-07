Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
SBMA Receives Charity Navigator’s Four-Star Rating, Ranks Second Nationally Among Art Museums

By Mary Elliott for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | December 7, 2015 | 10:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) has been recognized as a Four Star Charity by top nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator, earning the second highest rating in the country among art museums, second only to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In addition, the Museum is fourth in the country among all arts, cultural and humanities organizations (including museums, performing arts, libraries and public broadcasters) as determined by Charity Navigator’s criteria of fiscal efficiency (administrative costs and overhead vs. programs and output) and financial transparency.

“We are pleased to be recognized for the efficacy and efficiency of our hard-working staff and volunteer groups, especially as we head in to the most significant renovation project in the Museum’s history,” notes Larry Feinberg, SBMA’s Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director. “As we continue to friend-raise and fundraise, we can point to this as a demonstration to current and prospective donors that their contributions are used carefully and responsibly and their money will be applied very effectively, with real results in the community.”

Founded in 2001, Charity Navigator has become the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities.

In their quest to help donors, their team of professional analysts has examined tens of thousands of nonprofit financial documents. They use this knowledge to develop an unbiased, numbers-based rating system to assess over 8,000 of America's best-known and some lesser known, but worthy, charities.

Specifically, Charity Navigator's rating system examines two broad areas of a charity's performance; their financial health and their accountability and transparency.

Ratings show givers how efficiently they believe a charity will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time, and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices and openness with information.

SBMA is a privately funded, not-for-profit institution that presents internationally recognized collections and exhibitions and a broad array of cultural and educational activities as well as travel opportunities around the world.

Located at 1130 State Street, the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and hosts Chase Free Thursday Evenings from 5 - 8 p.m.

For more information, call 805.963.4364 or visit www.sbma.net.

Mary Elliott is the public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
