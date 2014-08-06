Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:17 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Hosting Lecture Titled ‘U.S. Coast Guard: The Force Unknown’

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 6, 2014 | 9:55 a.m.

A lecture by Lt. David Zwirblis titled "U.S. Coast Guard: The Force Unknown" will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The cost to attend the lecture is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

The SBMM lecture series is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto.

This lecture will provide information on the various missions the Coast Guard performs around the world and how these missions have evolved over the years. It will also include real-life accounts of missions, rescues at sea and drug smuggling interdictions performed by the Coast Guard Cutter BLACKFIN, stationed in Santa Barbara.

Lt. Zwirblis was born and raised in Dartmouth, Mass. In 2006, he attended the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., earning a bachelor of science degree in management. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2010, receiving his commission as an officer in the Coast Guard.

His first assignment was as a deck watch officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter LEGARE, a 270-foot law enforcement ship stationed in Portsmouth, Va. Then, from April 2012 to April 2013, he served as the executive officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter ADAK, a 110-foot ship stationed in Bahrain. During his time aboard ADAK, he patrolled the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In July 2013, he took on the assignment of commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter BLACKFIN, stationed in Santa Barbara.

Lt. Zwirblis will be a member of the Santa Barbara community until July 2015.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

