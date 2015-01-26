Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

SBNC, Direct Relief and Jodi House Receive $50,000 Health Access Grants from Medtronic

By Medtronic Philanthropy | January 26, 2015 | 2:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Direct Relief and Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center each received a two-year $50,000 Health Access Grant from Medtronic Philanthropy in recognition of their continued commitment to improve access to health care.

Each was nominated by a team of Medtronic Neurosurgery employees working in Goleta.

The mission of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is to provide high quality, comprehensive, affordable health care to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. SBNC provides primary health care to children and families, many who are low-income or who have no health insurance. Their team of doctors, family nurse practitioners and medical assistants provide a full range of primary medical care, dental care, and behavioral health services. They also focus on illness prevention, health screenings, wellness education and continuity of care.

Founded in 1948, Direct Relief is a leading medical relief organization, active in all 50 states and in 70 countries and is the only U.S. nonprofit to obtain Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) certification by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. The organization runs the largest U.S. charitable medicines program through a network of more than 1,200 nonprofit clinic and health center providers nationwide. It has top charity ratings, including four-star rating from Charity Navigator, and a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes magazine.

Jodi House is a community based non-profit serving survivors of stroke, aneurysm, traumatic and acquired brain injuries, and their families, caregivers, friends, volunteers and the community at large. Jodi House’s “Brain Injury Support Program” is designed to assist the brain injury survivor in successfully returning to his or her community at the highest possible level of functioning, while also providing information and referral services. The program is comprised of community integration, supported living and vocational supported services. Jodi House also links survivors and their families to various agencies that support mental wellness, continued medical care and rehabilitation, and to social services and education programs.

“At Medtronic, we are dedicated to improving the health of the world, and that starts right here in Santa Barbara,” said Jeff Henderson, senior director of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. “We invest in localized health access initiatives that support and recognize community-based organizations such as SBNC, Direct Relief and Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center , allowing them to continue and expand their great work.”

Medtronic Health Access Grants are awarded in 36 communities around the world in recognition of community-based programs and organizations that demonstrate a commitment to expanding access to chronic disease care for the underserved.

 
