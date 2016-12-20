SBPD Accepting Applications for Citizens Academy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next English language Citizens Academy, which will begin Jan. 23.

The Citizens Academy is a great way to learn about the Santa Barbara Police Department, police work, and the community. During the eight-week program participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques, and technology. They also will have the opportunity to ride along with officers on patrol.

Classes will be held weekly on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. until March 13 at the Santa Barbara Police Department. This program is very popular and class size is limited. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, contact Officer Adrian Gutierrez, 897-3702 or [email protected], or visit www.sbpd.com.

— Sgt. Riley L. Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department.