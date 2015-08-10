SBPD Accepting Applications for Explorer Post Youth Program

Advice

To fill current and anticipated openings the Santa Barbara Police Department’s youth explorer program is now taking applications from young men and women ages 14 to 21 interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The Explorer Post provides education in leadership, ethics, communication, community service and more while preparing participants to acquire jobs in law enforcement.

Those interested may obtain the application and background questionnaire at the Santa Barbara Police Department located at 215 E. Figueroa Street.

The written test, physical test and interview will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015 at 9:30 a.m. at La Colina Junior High School located at 4025 Foothill Road.

All forms must be completed and brought to the testing. Successful candidates will undergo a background investigation prior to being admitted into the Explorer Post.

For additional information please contact Officer Kasi Corbett at 805.897.2407 or [email protected].

—Sergeant Riley L. Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.