SBPD and DEA to Team Up to Collect Unused Prescription Drugs

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department will partner with the US Drug Enforcement Administration to hold another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs to safely dispose of those medications.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the US are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medications — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

In the nine previous Take-Back events nationwide from 2010–14, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 4.8 million pounds — more than 2,400 tons — of medication.

The collection location in the City of Santa Barbara will be at the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala Street.

Beat Coordinator Officer Adrian Gutierrez will be there and will have collection boxes setup to collect pills or medicated patches (no liquids, needles or sharps).

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Everyone is invited to stop by to chat with Officer Gutierrez and to deposit unwanted medications for safe destruction.

— Sergeant Riley L. Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.