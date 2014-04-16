Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:12 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

SBPD Announces Recipients of 2014 Citizen Extra Step Awards

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | April 16, 2014 | 8:46 a.m.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Police Department has its officers submit nominations for Extra Step Awards.

These awards are presented to citizens who display acts of civic heroism and devotion to their community. These acts include saving lives and aiding fellow citizens and police officers in the performance of their duties. The awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, which hosts a luncheon for the recipients, where they are presented with a meritorious citation.

The luncheon will be held at the Mesa Café at 1972 Cliff Drive at noon Wednesday, April 23.

The following citizens will be receiving the 2014 Kiwanis & Santa Barbara Police Department’s Extra Step Award:

Daniel Green

Green, head of security operations at the Wildcat Lounge, assisted SBPD officers on multiple occasions in 2013 dealing with combative subjects and with alcohol-related, narcotics and DUI investigations. He was nominated by Officer Ethan Ragsdale.

Thomas Eck

Eck, the Santa Barbara High School track coach, prevented a felony fugitive from stealing a van and potentially driving through a crowd of student athletes and spectators leaving a track meet at Santa Barbara City College. He was nominated by Officer Carl Kamin.

William Barbaree and Nicholas McGilvray

Barbaree and McGilvray performed lifesaving first aid, prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, to James Atwood and Ellen Atwood, two motorcyclists who had been struck by a drunkeen driver. They were nominated by Officer Heather Clark.

Devin Shaw, Eva Pagaling and Steffanie Colgate

Shaw, Pagaling and Colgate witnessed the hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of Mallory Dies. They pursued the suspect, tried to persuade him to return to the scene of the collision, called 9-1-1 and directed officers to the suspect’s location resulting in his apprehension. They were nominated by Officer Jaycee Hunter.

Scott Houston

Houston came to the aid of an officer struggling in the street with a bank robbery suspect, helping to detain the suspect until additional officers arrived on-scene. He was nominated by Officer Richard Washington.

 — Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
