Santa Barbara Police Department Announces Recipients of 2015 Citizen Extra Step Awards

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | April 27, 2015 | 2:25 p.m.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Police Department has its officers submit nominations for Extra Step Awards.

These awards are presented to citizens who display acts of civic heroism and devotion to their community. These acts include saving lives and aiding fellow citizens and police officers in the performance of their duties.

The awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, which hosts a luncheon for the recipients where they are presented with a meritorious citation. The luncheon will be held at the Mesa Café at 1972 Cliff Drive at noon this Wednesday, April 29.

The following citizens will be receiving the 2015 Kiwanis & Santa Barbara Police Department’s Extra Step Award:

» Jorge Montano — Montano, apartment complex manager at 711 W. Cota St., assisted officers investigating a violent robbery and false imprisonment case by providing lengthy Spanish translation and access to his office to conduct interviews. He was nominated by Sgt. Shawn Hill.

» Joe Clemens — Clemens observed multiple suspects committing an armed robbery at a downtown jewelry store; he acted quickly to take video of the suspects and their getaway car. He was nominated by Detective Brian Larson.

» Frank Lopez — Lopez, owner of Santa Barbara Towing, has consistently provided outstanding, reliable service to officers and citizens. He was nominated by Officer Ryan Aijian.

» James Baugh and Austin Vierhus — Baugh and Vierhus recovered property stolen from Baugh in a burglary and aided in the suspect’s arrest. They were nominated by Sgt. Jill Beecher.

» Moises Medina — Medina, owner of La Aroma de Havana Cigar Lounge, has repeatedly assisted police personnel by providing eyewitness accounts of criminal activity on the 400 block of State Street and has stood by when community service liaisons have encountered confrontational subjects. He was nominated by community service liaison Charles Reed.

» Daniel Burkhalter — Burkhalter rescued a fellow employee at Blenders in the Grass who was attacked; fighting with the suspect and enabling the victim to escape, likely saving her from a sexual assault. He was nominated by Detective Douglas Klug.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
