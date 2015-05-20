SBPD Introduces Online Shoplift Theft Reporting for Retail Businesses

The Santa Barbara Police Department has expanded its Citizens Online Police Reporting System to now include a specific link for retail businesses to make noncustodial shoplift theft reports.

Retailers that frequently report incidents of theft and those with loss prevention staff should find this dedicated reporting system time-saving and convenient.

Included in the system is the ability for retailers and their staff to transmit copies of their own in-house theft reports and suspect photos to SBPD.

Incidents involving suspects in custody should not be reported online and should still be handled in the traditional manner by contacting the SBPD Combined Communications Center by calling 9-1-1 or 805.882.8900; officer response is required.

The Citizens Online Police Reporting System can be accessed on the SBPD website by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.