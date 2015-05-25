SBPD Invites Community to Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ This Thursday at Starbucks on State Street

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites you to have "Coffee with a Cop."

Please join us for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different coffee shop venues throughout the city.

No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara police officer about anything that may concern you, your customers, clients or employees.

Our last event brought residents, community leaders and representatives from the Police Department together to discuss quality-of-life issues and to exchange ideas.

This time we'll be downtown, from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at Starbucks, 800 State St.

Please contact the Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions at 805.897.2407.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.