Santa Barbara Police Operation Yields Alleged Drug Dealer

Investigators on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly possessing narcotics for sale, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police detectives, members of the department's SWAT Team and deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office executed several search warrants at numerous locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The search warrant sites included the 2800 block of State Street, the 300 block of East Micheltorena Street, the 3700 block of Brent Street and the 100 block of Valdez Avenue in Goleta.

Thomas Edward Dominguez, a Santa Barbara resident, was the subject of the search warrant, Wagner said.

“Dominguez was detained leaving his State Street residence,” Wagner said. “At his home, detectives located heroin meant for sales, scales and a large sum of cash.”

Dominguez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession for sales.

Police also arrested Keith Brown and Jonathan Sutton at the East Micheltorena Street location for misdemeanor narcotics violations, Wagner said.

Both men were released with citations.

