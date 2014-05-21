Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alert Santa Barbara Police Officer Helps Resident Put Out Deck Fire

Officer Kendal Russell was on patrol early Wednesday morning when she smelled smoke and tracked down its source

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 21, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

The quick thinking of a Santa Barbara police officer patrolling the city's Westside early Wednesday morning contained a fire "that could have easily been a lot worse," according to fire crews who responded to the scene.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Officer Kendal Russell was patrolling in the Westside neighborhood on an unrelated call when she smelled smoke in the area, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Russell was able to locate the source of the smoke to a home in the 600 block of West Pedregosa Street, where deck steps leading to the back of the home were on fire.

"She knocked on the door of the home and a resident responded and they were able to put out the fire," Harwood said, adding that Russell and the home's residents knocked down the fire with a garden hose.

Subsequently, Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded to the home with three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, and when they arrived, they made sure the fire had been completely put out, according to a statement from the department.

"A fire investigator was called to the scene and he determined that the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials," the statement said, adding that residents should properly extinguish and dispose of all smoking material, especially in the dry and windy weather.

"This was a very close call, and thanks to Officer Russell the situation could have easily been a lot worse," the statement said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 