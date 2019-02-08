Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 8 , 2019, 12:44 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Cardiac Arrest Survivors Give Thanks to Public Safety Dispatchers

Lifesaving efforts start with CPR and 911 calls

Donna Poulson, left, Latisha Boyd, Devyn Johnson, Michael Newton and Police Chief Lori Luhnow.
By Anthony Wagner for city of Santa Barbara | February 8, 2019 | 11:26 a.m.

At the third annual Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency Cardiac Arrest Survivor Celebration, held Feb. 7, three survivors,  who suffered a cardiac event requiring CPR and advance lifesaving techniques, were reunited with 911 dispatchers, first responders, and doctors and nurses whose combined efforts resulted in a saved life.

The survivors voluntarily shared their stories.

All three cases also involved citizens who performed CPR at the scene; they, too, were recognized for their heroic actions.

Two Santa Barbara Police Department public safety dispatchers were among those honored for their involvement in taking the 911 calls, performing Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) techniques, and quickly sending EMS resources to the scene.

Latisha Boyd, SBPD public safety dispatcher with seven years of experience, was recognized for her contributions that saved the life of Donna Poulson. Poulson, of Oxnard, was in Santa Barbara when she suffered a cardiac event.

Poulson told the audience she had never considered herself a lucky person, but said she “hit the lottery that day.”

Devyn Johnson, in her third year as an SBPD public safety dispatcher, was recognized for her contributions that saved the life of Michael Newton.

Newton described to the audience how he survived a major cardiac event that required CPR and multiple applications of a defibrillator by first responders.
 
This is the second consecutive year Johnson has been recognized at this event for a “save.”

Both dispatchers are trained in EMD, a program that involves specially trained dispatchers providing potentially lifesaving medical instruction over the phone during the precious seconds or minutes it takes first responders to arrive on scene.

In both cases, the dispatchers provided assistance with CPR instruction to the people who called for help while rendering aid.

— Anthony Wagner for city of Santa Barbara.

