Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Return of Firefighters’ Gear Heartwarming News

Police throw water on grinchs' best-laid plans

Santa Barbara police officers with Manteca Fire Department firefighters.
Santa Barbara police officers with Manteca Fire Department firefighters. (Courtesy photo)
By Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department | December 19, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

In a feel-good story befitting the season, Santa Barbara police officers made two arrests Monday and reunited firefighters from the city of Manteca Fire Department with gear that was stolen from them Sunday night as they rested from a hard day’s work on the front lines of the Thomas Fire.

The afternoon of Dec. 18, Santa Barbara Police Department officers pursued two wanted felons, who were in a stolen vehicle. The chase resulted in a collision, foot pursuit, two arrests and recovery of the stolen firefighter gear, the department reports.

The Santa Barbara Police Department then ceremoniously reunited the gear with the firefighters from Manteca, which is in California's Central Valley. SBPD officers said they were elated to provide a happy end to the story.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 