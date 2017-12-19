Return of Firefighters’ Gear Heartwarming News

In a feel-good story befitting the season, Santa Barbara police officers made two arrests Monday and reunited firefighters from the city of Manteca Fire Department with gear that was stolen from them Sunday night as they rested from a hard day’s work on the front lines of the Thomas Fire.
The afternoon of Dec. 18, Santa Barbara Police Department officers pursued two wanted felons, who were in a stolen vehicle. The chase resulted in a collision, foot pursuit, two arrests and recovery of the stolen firefighter gear, the department reports.
The Santa Barbara Police Department then ceremoniously reunited the gear with the firefighters from Manteca, which is in California's Central Valley. SBPD officers said they were elated to provide a happy end to the story.
— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.