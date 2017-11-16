Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

SBPD Seeking Information on Suspect in Dance Studio Theft

By Joshua Morton for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 16, 2017 | 9:03 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the female pictured in the attached photo and video. 

The female is suspected of committing a theft at the Santa Barbara Dance Arts Studio located at 531 E. Cota Street on Oct. 5.

The female is captured on surveillance as she enters the business and loiters inside the studio near the location where the items were stored. 

She appears to wait for the items to be unattended before moving in, picking them up and exiting the studio.

If you can identify the female or have any additional information to provide, please contact Santa Barbara Police Detective April DeBlauw at 805.897.2327 or [email protected] 

Police are searching for more information about a theft suspect. Click to view larger
Police are searching for more information about a theft suspect.  (SBPD photo)

If you wish to remain anonymous you may call the Crimes Hotline at 805.897.2386.

At this time there is no additional information being provided regarding the theft as it is an ongoing investigation. 

Sgt. Joshua Morton is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. 

 
