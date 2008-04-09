SBPD Setting Up DUI Checkpoints Friday Night
Police enforcement patrols will be on the lookout all weekend.
By Noozhawk Staff | April 9, 2008 | 10:01 a.m.
Santa Barbara police officers will be conducting DUI checkpoints from 8 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday at various locations around the city, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, an SBPD spokesman, said Wednesday.
Friday night partygoers should drink responsibly, designate a driver and report impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.
