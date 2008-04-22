Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
SBPD Under 14 Squad Places 2nd in PAL State Tournament

U 14 Boys bring home trophy, while Under 12 Boys finish fourth.

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | April 22, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

The Santa Barbara Police Department Police Activities League (PAL) Under 14 Boys’ soccer team finished second in last weekend’s PAL Southern California State Tournament in Anaheim.

The Under 14 Boys division had a total of 10 teams in its bracket, most of them club teams that participate in tournaments year round. This was only the second time that the SBPD Under 14 Boys had participated in the state tournament, and to come home with the second-place trophy is quite an accomplishment!

Coached by Amador Castro, the PAL Under 14 Boys’ team members are Noel Corvera, Antonio Cuevas, Jose Godinez, Inocencio Luna, Elvis Mancilla, Kelvin Mendoza, Alejandro Navarro, Alexander Ochoa, Antonio Quintero, Luis Reynoso, Edgar Roja and Angel Sanchez. Police Officer Adrian Gutierrez went with the team to Anaheim.

The Santa Barbara Police Department PAL Under 12 Boys’ team placed fourth in its division in the tournament. The Under 12 Boys’ team members are Leonardo Adame, Luis Garcia, Brian Godinez, Jesus Hernandez, Edwin Jimenez, Luis Marquez, Julio Martinez, Humberto Mayo, Martin Munoz, Jordi Rojas and Jesus Terrazas.

Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte is a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

