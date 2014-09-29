Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

SBSPA Workshop to Help High School Performers Prepare for Collegiate Auditions

By Jessica Hambright for the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts | September 29, 2014 | 3:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts is pleased to announce a day of workshops designed to bring performers from pre to pro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

"How to Get Into College: For Actors, Singers and Dancers" is designed to help high school students prepare for the vigorous process of auditioning for a collegiate performing arts program. Led by a professional panel of college professors and advisors, this workshop day will be invaluable to the aspiring studying artist.

Members of the panel include San Marcos High School alumni William Christensen, professor of music at Oklahoma City University; Laguna Blanca alumni Kameron Tarlow, former admissions counselor at Emerson College in Boston; and Heather Castillo, professor of dance at CSU Channel Islands and prominent Southern California choreographer.

The day will include mock auditions in front of the panel, talk back and Q&A sessions, and individualized workshops on monologue preparation, song choice and performance, and dance calls. The entire workshop is generously priced at $95 and will take place at La Colina Junior High School in the auditorium.

To enroll, please click here and download the registration form. Please send your check and enrollment to SBSOPA, 27 W. Anapamu St. #175, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Students should prepare a one-minute monologue (classical or contemporary) and 32 bars of a musical theater selection. Dress appropriately for an audition, but bring clothes for a dance workshop.

Please contact Jessica Hambright at [email protected] or 805.705.7310 with any questions.

— Jessica Hambright is a co-director of the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 