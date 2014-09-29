SBSPA Workshop to Help High School Performers Prepare for Collegiate Auditions

The Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts is pleased to announce a day of workshops designed to bring performers from pre to pro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

"How to Get Into College: For Actors, Singers and Dancers" is designed to help high school students prepare for the vigorous process of auditioning for a collegiate performing arts program. Led by a professional panel of college professors and advisors, this workshop day will be invaluable to the aspiring studying artist.

Members of the panel include San Marcos High School alumni William Christensen, professor of music at Oklahoma City University; Laguna Blanca alumni Kameron Tarlow, former admissions counselor at Emerson College in Boston; and Heather Castillo, professor of dance at CSU Channel Islands and prominent Southern California choreographer.

The day will include mock auditions in front of the panel, talk back and Q&A sessions, and individualized workshops on monologue preparation, song choice and performance, and dance calls. The entire workshop is generously priced at $95 and will take place at La Colina Junior High School in the auditorium.

To enroll, please click here and download the registration form. Please send your check and enrollment to SBSOPA, 27 W. Anapamu St. #175, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Students should prepare a one-minute monologue (classical or contemporary) and 32 bars of a musical theater selection. Dress appropriately for an audition, but bring clothes for a dance workshop.

Please contact Jessica Hambright at [email protected] or 805.705.7310 with any questions.

— Jessica Hambright is a co-director of the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.