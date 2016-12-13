Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

SBTIA to Honor Jacques Habra, Michael Bennett, Procore, Aera Energy

Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association names entrepreneur, public official and companies of the year

By Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association | updated logo | December 13, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association, the region’s longest-standing industry association, has announced 2016 winners for achievements in various categories:

» Public Official of the Year: Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett

» Industrial Sector Company of the Year: Aera Energy

» High-Tech Company of the Year: Procore

» Entrepreneur of the Year: Jacques Habra

“This year’s winners each bring balance and leadership to our growing community,” said Joe Armendariz, executive director of SBTIA

“Few people in Santa Barbara County have devoted their time and talents to the people of our community than Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett,” he added. “Going back to his days fighting fires, to his leadership for Goleta cityhood, to his effective representation as a member of the Goleta City Council, Michael is a true public servant. He is also a role model for those of us who have also heard the call of public service.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Michael.”

Armendariz called Aera Energy “a leader in responsible resource development.”

“From their community involvement, to their dedication to responsible business practices, to their ongoing commitment to support our many important nonprofits is indicative of a true responsible corporate citizen,” he said. “Santa Barbara County is a better place because of their continual involvement in our county.”

Habra, he said, “has maintained an indefatigable devotion to making our community, and our society a smarter, more connected and an innovative place to live, work and play.”

“Jacques Habra is a true visionary, and a relentless pioneer when it comes to entrepreneurship and technological advancement,” Armendariz said. “He also has volunteered with various nonprofits in the 10 years he has resided on the Central Coast while also teaching on the side at Santa Barbara City College.”

Carpinteria-based Procore is one of the county’s fastest-growing companies.

“Procore has been the region’s stand-out growth technology company with recent valuations of the startup topping $500 million,” Armendariz said. “The makers of construction software applications for mobile and desktop have emerged as one of the region’s fastest-growing firms and bolsters the region as a center for innovation and investments.”

SBTIA will present the awards at its 34th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner, from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang.

The evening’s keynote speaker — Dorothy Rothrock, president of the California Manufacturers & Technology Association, will share insights on the state of business in California and on the Central Coast.

The awards dinner is open to the public at $75 per person ($140 per couple). To purchase tickets, contact Joe Armendariz at 805.990.2494 or [email protected]. Seating is limited so advance booking recommended.

