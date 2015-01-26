SBUSD Choral Showcase Set for Monday in San Marcos Auditorium

The San Marcos High School auditorium will be one of the happiest places in Santa Barbara at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26.

The joyous young voices of children in grades 3 through 6, junior high and high school choirs will be shared in a celebration of music at the second annual SBUSD Choral Showcase.

This event is a collaboration of the music teachers from Adams Elementary, Monroe, Franklin, Roosevelt, Harding, Cleveland, McKinley, Santa Barbara Community Academy, Goleta Valley Junior High School La Colina and Santa Barbara junior high schools, and Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools.

Come and enjoy this choral event where children and older students sing for each other and as a community perform a few songs in a large combined choir. These performance opportunities help build student’s confidence, self esteem, responsibility, creativity, and is guaranteed to do wonders for the audience’s mind and spirit.

The San Marcos auditorium is located at 4750 Hollister Ave.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.