Santa Barbara District’s $2.7 Million in Prop. 30 Funding Probably Used for Teacher Salaries

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 14, 2013 | 1:53 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District expects to receive $2.7 million from Proposition 30 this year, which is planned to be spent on instructional salaries and benefits.

The proposition, approved Nov. 6, 2012, raises the sales tax statewide by a quarter-cent through 2016 and raises income tax for those earning more than $250,000 through 2018. Those revenues will be given to K-12 and community college districts in an Education Protection Account.

The state is expecting about $6 billion per year for the five fiscal years when both tax increases are in effect, according to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Proposition 30 doesn’t give schools any additional money, since state aid entitlements will be reduced by whatever amount schools get from the Education Protection Account.

Each district’s board can decide how to spend the money, but none of the EPA money can be spent on administrative costs or administrator salaries and benefits.

The Santa Barbara district will receive about $2.7 million for the 2012-13 year since November and every district will receive at least $200 per unit of average daily attendance in the future.

The Board of Education will discuss the funding at Tuesday night’s meeting, at the district office at 720 Santa Barbara St., along with potentially funding a field replacement at Dos Pueblos High School with Measure Q general obligation bond funds.

The Chargers Association is requesting $625,000 for this first phase of the Stadium Master Plan, which would resurface the track and replace the turf field.

