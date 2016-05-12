SBVC 15 Blue Team Goes 2-2, Stays in Division 1

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club's 15 Blue and White teams had successful tournaments in the Southern California Volleyball Association.

The 15 Blue team was competing in Division 1 for the first time after earning the right to move up last tournament. Entering the day as the 4th seeded team, SBVC 15 Blue surprised the second seeded Laguna Beach 15-1 team with a (25-17, 25-20) win. Following that match, they played a very talented team in the top seeded Forza1 15-Asics Red, losing (12-25, 15-25). They bounced right back for a hard fought (25-17, 20-25, 15-11) win over Golden West 15-Asics, securing them 2nd place in their pool and keeping them safe from the dreaded “death match,”

Continuing play in the top 8 team playoff bracket from Division 1, the team lost a close first round match (20-25, 25-20, 10-15) to Baja VBC 15-1. Coach Justin Hertlein said, “Kristine Fimlaid and Molly Kirkbride were nearly unstoppable in pool play and Taylor Robertson was passing lights out. In the playoff match, Georgia Brace was consistent on offense and defense against Baja's powerhouse unit. Overall, everyone played well and contributed — it was a well-rounded day.”

The team will remain in Gold Division 1 for their next tournament, which is two weeks away.

The 15 While team, having also just moved up a division, and playing as a 4th seeded team, also experienced great success! Going 3-0 in pool play, the team swept each match they played, with wins over Aliso Island 15’s (25-15, 25-18), A4 Volley 15-Gray (25-18, 25-21), and West Nike VB 15-Premier (25-9, 29-27).

Assistant Coach Erin Calloway was heading the team this weekend and said: “The team played great, stepping up big time to post 3 amazing wins! Standout players included Hannah Fabbre (OH) with 11 aces and 9 kills, Avalon Gagnon (OH) with 6 aces and 10 kills, and Isabel Gira (MB) with 5 aces, 7 kills and 2 blocks.” With the win, the team will move up to Silver Division 7 for their next tournament.

This upcoming weekend will see the 14’s and 16’s back in action for their fourth Mandatory tournament of the season.