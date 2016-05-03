SBVC 16 Blue, 14 White Hold On in New Divisions

Youth Sports

This weekend saw the SBVC 14’s and 16’s travel teams head back to LA for their third mandatory event of the season. All 3 teams are competing in the top level Gold Division.

On Saturday, the 16 Blue team, who just moved up to Division 2 last tournament, faced a tough day of competition. They got swept by SG Elite 16-Elite (19-25, 7-25) and Bakersfield 16-Judy (10-25, 28-30), before losing a hard fought 3-set match against Mavericks 16-Black (25-23, 20-25, 11-15). This put the team in the dreaded “death match,” where you must win to stay in the same division. The team rallied and pulled out a sweep over Wave 16-Sean (25-23, 25-22) to hold their place in Division 2 for the next tournament.

Coach Dillan Bennett said, “Danica Minnich played really well at all three front row positions, while setters Kelly Bickett and Ady Colburn ran a nice offense.”

On Sunday the 14 White team (who had also just moved up a division in the last tournament) played their first tournament in the Gold Division (Division 4). Coach Steven Crossland said, “I think we were a bit shell shocked at the power and size of the other teams. Pool play was challenging; we played decent, but simply couldn’t match the ball control and transitional play of the other teams on our court.” The team dropped all 3 matches, to Actyve 14-Mizuno (27-29, 18-25), Mid-City VBC 14’s (19-25, 8-25), and La Jolla 14-Roy (16-25, 21-25). Also forced to play in the “death match” the 14 White team got matched up against a big and strong team, Mizuno Long Beach 14-Rockstar.

"The team played amazing, and everything we have been talking about all year long fell into place," said Crossland. "We won the first game (25-19) by seizing momentum and never letting up. I think Long Beach was shocked that we were not backing down. We lost a close second game (22-25), setting up an epic game 3. We jumped out to an early lead behind the great passing of libero Becky McKinny. Kim Rogers was flying all over the court today, and a huge block by middle blocker Sage Streeter really sparked our game 3 victory (15-12). It was by far the most complete match we played all year. We constantly talk about beating the top level teams, and the effort and focus that is required, and the girls did that today. I was thrilled with the way they competed.”

That win keeps the team in Gold Division 4 for their next tournament, a mere 2 weeks from now.

Also competing on Sunday, the 14 Blue team was a top seeded team in their pool, after falling from Division 2 to 3 in the last mandatory tournament. While each of their matched were pushed to 3-set games, the team came out of pool play 3-0 posting wins over SG Elite 14-Elite (25-23, 19-25, 15-12), Laguna Beach 14-2 (15-25, 25-23, 15-9), and T-Street 14-Ramon (16-25, 25-23, 15-5). This set the team up in the playoffs with the chance to move back up to Division 2 with a win – however the team couldn’t quite finish out this 3-set thriller, losing to Bakersfield 14-Jenny (10-25, 25-23, 15-17) to remain in Division 3. Coach Jon Newton said, “the standout players of the day were middles Danielle LaGrange and Brynn Sofro; they were our go to players on offense and our team’s best blockers.”

This upcoming weekend will see the 15’s head back to the court for their third mandatory tournament of the season on Saturday, and everyone will have Sunday off to celebrate Mother’s Day!