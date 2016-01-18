SBVC 16 Blue Go 1-2 in First Event

Youth Sports

In their opening weekend of play, the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club's 16 Blue team went 1-2 and held its third-place seed in its pool.

The 16 Blue lost to Sunshine 16-1 (17-25, 5-25) and Bakersfield Club Jamba 16-Parker (10-25, 25-27) and defeated SoCal VBC 16-Jimmy (25-14, 25-21).

“We have a long way to go in terms of our ball control and adjusting to the speed of the game against the top teams in Southern California, coach Dillan Bennett said. "Hard work in practice these next two weeks will serve us well going into the second qualifying event.”

Coach Bennett noted the excellent play of both middle attackers Kate Willingham and Ally Mintzer, along with their go-to outside hitter for the tournament Caylin Zimmerman.

This upcoming weekend will see the 13's team open its season and the 14’s and 15’s are back in action at Qualifier No. 2.