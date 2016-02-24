SBVC 16-Blue to Start So Cal Club Competition in Division 3

Youth Sports

Competing in their third Southern California Youth Volleyball Association Qualifier of the season, the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club's 16-Blue girls team met some pretty stiff competition compared to their last tournament.

Starting the day with a loss to Laguna Beach 16-1 (11-25, 9-25) “was a pretty tough way start to our day” said Coach Dillan Bennett. “I liked however, that we battled through some tough scenarios with injuries and modified lineups. I thought both Caylin Zimmerman and Jenna MacFarlane did a great job handling the offensive load this weekend, and I thought our reserves did a great job helping us out of tough rotations throughout the day.”

In their second match of the day, SBVC lost a close one to SDVBC 16-1 (25-19, 11-25, 8-15), before ending the day with a win over CHV 16-Gold (25-12, 25-15).

Coach Bennett noted that “Kendall White and Izzy Mallet came off the bench and provided scoring from the service line, as well as great defensive play. Abby Corpuz also came in and played the front row, giving us smart offense from the right side.”

The results place the team in Division 3 to start their season.

“We look forward to the challenge of starting in Division 3 and earning our place back into Division 1 by season’s end,” said Bennett

Next up for SBVC teams, the 12’s, 13’s and 15’s compete this upcoming weekend in their third and final SCVA Qualifier to determine where each will start the rest of their season.