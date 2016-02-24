Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:37 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

SBVC 16-Blue to Start So Cal Club Competition in Division 3

By Santa Barbara Volleyball Club | February 24, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Competing in their third Southern California Youth Volleyball Association Qualifier of the season, the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club's 16-Blue girls team met some pretty stiff competition compared to their last tournament.

Jenna MacFarlane of the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s 16-Blue team hits through a block as teammate Sophia Fay covers. Click to view larger
Jenna MacFarlane of the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s 16-Blue team hits through a block as teammate Sophia Fay covers.

Starting the day with a loss to Laguna Beach 16-1 (11-25, 9-25) “was a pretty tough way start to our day” said Coach Dillan Bennett.  “I liked however, that we battled through some tough scenarios with injuries and modified lineups. I thought both Caylin Zimmerman and Jenna MacFarlane did a great job handling the offensive load this weekend, and I thought our reserves did a great job helping us out of tough rotations throughout the day.”

In their second match of the day, SBVC lost a close one to SDVBC 16-1 (25-19, 11-25, 8-15), before ending the day with a win over CHV 16-Gold (25-12, 25-15).

Coach Bennett noted that “Kendall White and Izzy Mallet came off the bench and provided scoring from the service line, as well as great defensive play. Abby Corpuz also came in and played the front row, giving us smart offense from the right side.”

The results place the team in Division 3 to start their season.

“We look forward to the challenge of starting in Division 3 and earning our place back into Division 1 by season’s end,” said Bennett

Next up for SBVC teams, the 12’s, 13’s and 15’s  compete this upcoming weekend in their third and final SCVA Qualifier to determine where each will start the rest of their season.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 