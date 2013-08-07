Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

SBYPC, Goleta Chamber and Green Drinks Hosting Mega Mixer

By David Fortson for Green Drinks | August 7, 2013 | 11:04 a.m.

Santa Barbara Young Professionals, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and Green Drinks will present a beer and wine tasting extravaganza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the hottest new spot in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone, The Anacapa Project, 131 Anacap St.

The three groups have partnered with several businesses on the property, such as The Lark Restaurant, Figueroa Mountain Brewery, Area 5.1 and Cutler’s Distillery, to bring you a fabulous evening of food, drinks, fun, raffle prizes and networking galore.

We've also created a "Tasting Passport!" Get your passport stamped at all of the locations in your book and become eligible for our amazing raffle. You'll get to visit of some of the coolest locations in the Funk Zone and be rewarded for doing so.

This event is free for all members and guests of SBYPC, the Goleta Valley Chamber and Green Drinks. Space is limited due to venue capacities so please come early — it’s first come first serve. This event is 21 and over; IDs strictly enforced.

Thank you to Goodwin and Thyne for making the August Mega Mixer possible. The featured nonprofit is the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

Parking is available at Garden and Cabrillo streets and also on Helena close to Montecito Street, next to 7 Bar. Click here for more information.

— David Fortson represents Green Drinks.

 

