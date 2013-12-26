Developer Submits Scaled-Down Plans for Proposed Waterfront Hotel in Santa Barbara

FESPAR, the company behind Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, awaits a review by the city's Historic Landmarks Commission

The development company behind a waterfront hotel in Santa Barbara has submitted a scaled-down plan for a project it says will help complete the area and draw more guests to the city's tourist hotspots.

FESPAR, the developer behind hotels such as the Fess Parker's DoubleTree in Santa Barbara and the Wine Country Inn & Spa in Los Olivos, submitted initial concept drawings to the Historic Landmarks Commission for a revised hotel plan at the beachfront property on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The company was founded by actor and businessman Fess Parker, who played iconic roles including Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone in 1950s and 1960s cinema before branching out into the business world, operating hotels and wineries in Santa Barbara County.

The proposal for the development next door to the DoubleTree includes two parcels at 433 E. Cabrillo Blvd. and 103 S. Calle Cesar Chavez. It sits adjacent to the existing DoubleTree hotel.

Currently permitted is a 142,600-net-square-foot hotel with 150 rooms, but the revised proposal is about 60,000 net square feet configured in two- and three-story buildings providing 50 to 65 rooms.

Ashley Parker-Snider, Parker's daughter and FESPAR co-CEO, told Noozhawk that the scaled-back project is focused on the "upmarket, leisure guest who wants to be where the action is" and near the beach, harbor and Funk Zone.

The Parker family said they were delighted to have submitted the project for review, and that "we look forward to working with the city toward creating a world-class hotel with exemplary architectural style that enhances the understated elegance of Santa Barbara and appeals to visitors and locals alike."

Construction also has restarted on the hostel project in the city's Funk Zone and is expected to be completed and opened in the summer of 2014.

"Views and privacy are essential, and we feel we can achieve both within this 50-to-60-room plan," Parker-Snider said.

The group has a conceptual site plan, and Parker-Snider said the project is still a work in progress.

The hotel's spa will cater only to hotel guests, and the restaurant will be relatively small but with multiple experiences, including an outdoor dining terrace, bar and private dining, she said.

The total lot area of both parcels is 236,095 square feet, and the total development on site is proposed to be approximately 86,000 net square feet.

An additional 100 parking spaces will be provided at a third site, a segregated portion of the parking lot at the Fess Parker's DoubleTree hotel across South Calle César Chávez from the proposed site.

Back-of-house uses will be provided in a 26,000-square-foot, three-story building on the Calle César Chávez parcel, with approximately 60 parking spaces.

