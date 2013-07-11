Santa Barbara Police Warn of Possible Scam Targeting Elderly Spanish-Speaking Residents

The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning the public about a possible scam taking place in our area.

Thus far, this activity has targeted elderly Spanish-speaking residents on the Eastside and North End; however, all Santa Barbara residents should remain vigilant and are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the police.

In recent days, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department has received reports of a subject posing as a “water employee” and contacting elderly Spanish-speaking residents on the city’s Eastside and North End. The subject informs residents that he needs to enter their homes for the purpose of testing their water quality.

According to the Public Works Department, no such activity is being performed by the city or other agencies involved with water distribution in our area.

This activity may be a ruse perpetrated by criminals for the purpose of casing residences to burglarize or to commit some other crime of opportunity. Residents should exercise caution before allowing strangers to enter their homes and are advised to report suspicious activity to the Santa Barbara Police Department by calling 9-1-1.

Please share this information with anyone that may be vulnerable to this type of scam.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.