SCAPE Presents ‘Farm to Wall’ Exhibit Benefiting Fairview Gardens

Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) are pleased to announce "Farm to Wall, Exhibit and Art Show," which will be shown at the Goleta Branch Library from Feb. 2-27, 2016.

The show will benefit Fairview Gardens, a California nonprofit organization established in 1997 to preserve and operate the land as a working organic farm that nurtures the human spirit through educational programs and public activities at the farm.

The organization's mission is to build connections between community, food and nature.

View original art of varied styles depicting farm and rural scenes from the Santa Barbara area by local artists at "Farm to Wall."

A free reception with artist awards, live music, appetizers and children’s activities will take place Feb. 20, 2016, 2-5 p.m.

For information about the upcoming exhibit, contact Dorene White at [email protected] or 805.886.7479.

— Cynthia Burt represents SCAPE.